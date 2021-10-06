Michigan Senate passes bill to increase voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Election reform bills advancing in the Michigan Legislature would place new restrictions and requirements on voters.

The Republican-led Michigan Senate passed a bill on Wednesday and plans to vote on two other bills Thursday that would change voter identification requirements.

Senate Bill 303 would require a photo ID for voters at the polls on Election Day. Absentee voters would be required to provide their driver’s license number, state ID card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their application to receive a ballot.

The bill also includes a ban on private money for election operations, including privately-funded voter registration drives. Election officials also would be prohibited from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

The Michigan Senate approved the bill Wednesday after the House approved it 58-52 mostly along party lines in June. It now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

“Applying similar standards for absentee voters that we have for in-person voters will protect the vote of every Michigan citizen and help to restore public confidence in our elections,” said Republican State Rep. Ruth Johnson of Holly. “To protect everyone’s right to vote, we also will be passing legislation that will make state IDs free of charge — which will help people on many fronts, not just voting.”

Senate Bill 304 is scheduled for a vote in the Senate on Thursday. It would set up a process for voters who don’t have proper identification to cast a provision ballot, which wouldn’t be counted until they show required ID to their local clerk.

House Bill 5007 also is up for a vote in the Senate Thursday. It would provide free state ID cards to Michigan residents who could use them at the polls.

Johnson said the legislation is a reaction to Proposal 3 of 2018, which changed absentee voting and voter registration rules in Michigan. She believes those changes made the process more vulnerable to fraud.

“As I have said before, there is strong bipartisan support among Michigan voters to have people verify their identity with an ID when voting to protect the integrity of our elections,” said Johnson. “We must remain vigilant to protect the voice of the people. Ensuring the security of our elections is vital to our democracy, and this legislation will help to fix vulnerabilities which were created by Proposal 3 of 2018.”

Secure MI Vote is circulating petitions for a citizen initiative to enact many of the voter ID changes included in Senate Bills 303 and 304. If the group obtains about 340,000 signatures, the Republican-led Legislature could approve the reforms with no threat of a veto.

Whitmer vetoed the most recent Republican election reform bills over the weekend.

Bills to address where polling locations can be placed, limit who can access the state voter file, prevent voting equipment from being connected to the internet and require election challengers to receive training all were rejected during an NAACP event Sunday.

Republicans said the bills would codify existing practices.

