Mid-Michigan repair shop busy as chip shortage drags on

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s a slow work day at the ABC Auto Repair in Flint, a rather unusual occurrence lately.

“We’ve seen quite an increase in repairs and lots of customers trying to save their vehicles, because of the chip shortage” said ABC Auto Repair manager, Matthew Howard.

Matthew Howard is the manager at the shop. He said that sales are the highest they’ve been in 10 years.

“It definitely took off in the beginning of the year. And it’s been pretty much, pretty steady ever since,” Howard said.

Howard said that they see all kinds of repairs needed as people look to hang on to their vehicles longer since new ones have become more difficult to find and purchase.

“Anywhere from engine repair, to electrical. We get a lot of drivability diagnostics and pretty much everything,” he said.

Busier technicians can also translate into little longer wait times to get the work on vehicles completed.

“But we’ve been pretty good at keeping up,” Howard said.

That extra work has also required the shop to bring on more employees to get the work done. But Howard says they’re not complaining and happy for the busy season.

“We had three originally and we did bring another technician in from one of our other stores and we are actually looking for a 5th,” Howard said.

The good news, Howard said that the additional wait time for service to be completed has only been about a day or two.

