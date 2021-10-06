Mount Pleasant Middle School dismisses early after small fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A small fire in a restroom led to a short day of classes at Mount Pleasant Middle School on Wednesday.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the building at 440 S. Bradley St. around 8:35 a.m. Police and fire personnel quickly found a small fire burning in a second floor bathroom and knocked down the flames with fire extinguishers.

The south section of the second floor hallway and restroom sustained light to moderate smoke damage.

All staff and students evacuated the building safely. The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday while clean-up crews take care of the damage.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department continues investigating what caused the fire.

