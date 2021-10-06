Mt. Morris gang member sentenced to over five years in federal prison

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mount Morris man will spend more than five years in federal prison after being convicted for having an illegal firearm.

The Justice Department said that 31-year-old Lorenza Pacheco tossed the short-barreled shotgun out of his car while trying to drive away from a Genesee County deputy in September 2020.

Pacheco then got out of the car and tried to make a run on foot before being tased by the deputy.

The Justice Department said that Pacheco belongs to the Spanish Cobras gang.

Authorities said that he will be supervised for three years after his release.

