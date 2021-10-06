Advertisement

Neeley testifies in support of Messiah’s Law against drive-by shootings

Bipartisan package of four bills would increase penalties for anyone convicted of a drive-by shooting
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Messiah’s Law continues moving through the Michigan Legislature to place harsher penalties on drive-by shootings.

Messiah’s Law includes four bipartisan bills pending in the Legislature. The law, which was introduced in June, is named after 3-year-old Messiah Williams, who died after a drive-by shooting at a residence on Oklahoma Avenue in Flint about one year ago.

House Bills 5027 and 5028 would allow for a prison sentence of up to 30 years if a young child is injured in a drive-by shooting, up to 40 years if a young child is seriously injured and up to life in prison with no chance of parole if a young child dies in a drive-by shooting.

House Bills 5029 and 5030 would increase the maximum sentence for shooting at a vehicle occupied by a young child to 10 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison if a child is seriously injured.

Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Neeley testified in support of the bills before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

“The cowards who shoot indiscriminately at residences or cars are a menace to our city, neighborhoods and the families who suffer from the bullets that rip through their homes and vehicles,” she said. “Too many lives have been lost.”

Neeley is sponsoring one of the four bills. She said gang members often commit drive-by shootings to avoid arrest, but the crimes often injure or kill unintended targets.

“I am proud to have worked on this legislation and will continue to advocate on behalf of the families who have had to bury loved ones because of the insidious actions of criminals,” she said. “These bills will keep dangerous people off of the streets and keep the children and families of our community and other cities across the state safe.”

The Judiciary Committee had not voted on Messiah’s Law by Wednesday. The bills would have to reach approval there, in the full House and the Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can decide whether to sign them into law.

