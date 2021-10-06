New housing developments proposed in the city of Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - New housing developments could be coming to the city of Burton, the first big developments to be build in nearly a decade.

The preliminary site planning approval was given during a recent Planning Commission Meeting.

Two new condo developments are in the very early stages of being built in the City of Burton near Atherton and Vassar roads.

The developments proposed by Kelly Walker Development LLC would create 215 single family homes.

The Meadows, which would come off of Atherton road is approximately 96 units. All of those would be built as single family homes encouraged to be for anyone. The Fields which accesses off Vassar road is 115 units

Deputy DPW Director, Amber Abbey said that the development of two new housing subdivisions could have a big economic impact on the city of Burton.

“There’s always benefits for new developments, we get revenue through the residential development. You also have an economic impact on commercial businesses in the area. You have the grocery store has more people shopping, the restaurants have more people eating at it,” said Abbey.

The development company already owns the property they plan to use as a building site, but they’re looking to the city to extend water pipes to the area.

“The developer has requested that the city run a city water main to the entrance of the project on Atherton road. Right now, the city’s public main stops at Belsay road at the corner,” she said.

Abbey said that while the preliminary site plans have been unanimously approved, there have been no renderings or any concrete plans made yet. She does expect the plans to move forward in the near future.

Right now, there is no cost estimate for the water main investment the city would make for the project.

The City of Burton is also encouraging residents to voice their opinions on the preliminary plans by attending a future Planning Commission Meeting.

