Advertisement

Police asking for help finding car involved in recent homicide in Saginaw

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in Saginaw’s most recent homicide.

The car is identified as a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and does not have a license plate. It’s black in color and has black rims.

Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in Saginaw's most recent homicide.
Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in Saginaw's most recent homicide.(MSP)

Police said that the car was caught on surveillance video in the area of Burrows Street. That’s where 22-year-old Azavien Claudio was found shot to death Sunday.

If anyone have seen this vehicle or know who was driving it, Saginaw MCU detectives are asking that they call D/Sgt. Bill Arndt at 989-615-6257 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

It’s one of the most important days for school districts to receive state funding... ‘Count Day.’
‘Count Day’ looks different for Mid- Michigan schools after the pandemic
Count Day looks a little different in Mid-Michigan schools after the pandemic
Count Day looks different for mid-Michigan schools after the pandemic
Two new condo subdivisions proposed in Burton
New housing developments proposed in the city of Burton
Two new condo subdivisions proposed in Burton
City of Burton could be getting two new condo subdivisions
Messiah's Law
Legislation named after 3-year Flint child allows harsher penalties for drive-by shootings