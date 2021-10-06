Police asking for help finding car involved in recent homicide in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in Saginaw’s most recent homicide.

The car is identified as a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and does not have a license plate. It’s black in color and has black rims.

Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in Saginaw's most recent homicide. (MSP)

Police said that the car was caught on surveillance video in the area of Burrows Street. That’s where 22-year-old Azavien Claudio was found shot to death Sunday.

If anyone have seen this vehicle or know who was driving it, Saginaw MCU detectives are asking that they call D/Sgt. Bill Arndt at 989-615-6257 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.