Police asking for help finding car involved in recent homicide in Saginaw
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in Saginaw’s most recent homicide.
The car is identified as a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and does not have a license plate. It’s black in color and has black rims.
Police said that the car was caught on surveillance video in the area of Burrows Street. That’s where 22-year-old Azavien Claudio was found shot to death Sunday.
If anyone have seen this vehicle or know who was driving it, Saginaw MCU detectives are asking that they call D/Sgt. Bill Arndt at 989-615-6257 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
