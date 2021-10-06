President Biden’s stop in Howell aimed to push two infrastructure bills to pass through Congress

HOWELL, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden was in Michigan on Tuesday. His trip to Howell was aimed to push for two infrastructure bills to pass through Congress.

One of them is focused on physical infrastructure, like roads and bridges. The other, on more human infrastructure, like public housing, clean energy, and the environment.

“I know we can do this. I’m positive we can. I’ve never been more optimistic about this country than I am right now. We’re gonna restore faith, pride and dignity in the future of this country, and we’re gonna pass both of these bills, and start building this economy to beat the competition and deliver for working families,” said President Biden.

The president spent time on Tuesday visiting a union training center in Howell with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

President Biden’s arrival was met with protesters, who were out in Howell all day long opposing the economic packages.

The presidents arrival to Michigan brought protesters and opposing feelings from the opposite political party.

Hundreds of protestors were waving flags, and toting signs as he arrived at the union training center. About 800 people signed up to attend the “Stop the Spending Rally.”

Michigan native Ronna McDaniel, who is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said that the president has consistently lied about the cost and economic damage of his agenda.

“Michiganders like myself know that trillions of dollars in reckless spending means higher taxes on working families and financial ruin for small businesses,” said McDaniel.

Democratic Congressmen, Dan Kildee said that President Biden’s trip to Michigan was the best opportunity to rebuild Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure.

“The President and I are focused on passing legislation that gives working Michiganders greater economic security and opportunity. This includes building electric vehicles right here in Michigan with union workers. The Build Back Better budget also expands Medicare benefits for seniors and gives a huge tax cut to working families with children. Passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill will help to rebuild Michigan’s roads, bridges and water systems,” said Kildee.

Also commenting on the Presidents trip to Michigan was United Auto Workers president Ray Curry, who called the president’s Howell visit “important to all Americans.”

“President Joe Biden and Governor Gretchen Whitmer understand that without passage of both the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the jobs and economic stimulus of the Build Back Better bill, it is American families and middle-class jobs that will suffer,” said Curry.

