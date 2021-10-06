Republic Is Bringing Music Investing to the Masses with Artists Lil Pump + KSHMR through Security NFTs with Opulous

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic , a leading investment platform, announced today that they will begin hosting opportunities to invest in music royalties through their latest launch, Republic Music . The first artists slated to pioneer the movement are rap royalty Lil Pump and powerhouse DJ and producer KSHMR. These artists are brought to Republic's ecosystem by Opulous, a blockchain platform from the founders of award-winning distribution and record label services company Ditto Music.

Republic will be the first investment platform to bring music investing to the masses through a combination of blockchain technology and a unique investing framework, through the offering of Security NFTs (S-NFTs)*.

Republic and Opulous believe the music industry needs to change its tune. In a $43B+ global music market, only 12% of what's generated annually goes back to the artists who drive the industry. Historically, the contracts are unfavorable to the artists, they lose rights to their own creations, and the fans are only engaged to stream songs and buy concert tickets. This movement is changing that. Republic is creating a new ecosystem that gives artists back control and fans a way to participate in the success. Investing in music is here.

For the first time, fans from all backgrounds can invest in the music they love for as little as $100 and share in the rights to royalties. Artists can raise production funds directly from their fans, while cultivating a community of enthusiasts who are incentivized to stream and engage with the music.

As the first major player to introduce this new asset class, Republic has pioneered a novel framework combining blockchain technology and securities innovation, introducing S-NFTs.

NFTs offered as a security instrument creates a new landscape of opportunities for creators of all kinds. Fans are turned into investors and are rewarded for their support. S-NFTs are designed to provide efficiency in distributing investors' share of royalties directly into their digital wallets. We hope S-NFTs will be the key to more than just royalties—artists can offer exclusive tickets, merch, events, additional non-security NFT drops and more to their investor community.

"We're entering a new age of investing. One that turns fans into owners," says Pialy Aditya, Republic Chief Strategy Officer. "As the first major platform to bring music investing to the masses, we are ready to usher in an entirely new way to create, produce, and share royalties from music leveraging our innovative S-NFT offerings. In this new world order, the early supporters are rewarded, the artists are paid, and the community grows stronger."

As part of the first wave of planned releases, Lil Pump is offering fans and investors the opportunity to be part of his forthcoming single "Mona Lisa (feat. Soulja Boy)", produced by Jimmy Duval. 'Mona Lisa' brings together two of this generation's most influential rap superstars in one track.

The second planned release is a forthcoming single from EDM titan KSHMR. Known for his chart-topping hits like "Secrets" and "Burn", KSHMR has worked with legendary artists Tiesto and Vassy and performed at Coachella, Tomorrowland, and EDC.

KSHMR said, "Taking pride in my music and creativity is something that has always been important to me. So I'm excited to team up with Opulous to offer my fans the opportunity to be part of my music and to share in my journey. This new offering will radically change how artists engage with their fans, creating a new era for fan experiences."

Republic Music deals are dropping throughout October, with more artists set to be announced throughout the month. Fans, investors, and artists can learn more at republic.co/music.

About Republic:

Republic is a multi-asset investment platform open to all investors. Republic's ecosystem has deployed over $500 million in investments in 500+ companies across one million users in 100 countries. Republic is backed by both strategic capital partners and traditional venture capital firms including Galaxy Digital, Binance and Passport Capital. Founded in 2016, Republic is based in New York City. For additional information, visit Website - http://republic.co or @joinrepublic on Twitter.

*"S-NFT" or "Security-Non-Fungible Token" is a new term, developed by Republic to describe a non-fungible digital asset offered and sold as a "security", as defined by the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Securities Acts"). Blockchain technology is a rapidly expanding and changing area that is effected by the Securities Acts as well as state, federal and international law. Republic intends for offerings of S-NFTs to be conducted pursuant to exemptions from registration under the Securities Acts as facilitated by members of the Republic ecosystem. S-NFTs are a work in progress and therefore Republic and each Issuer of S-NFTs reserve the right to re-characterize the digital asset. Please review the terms, conditions and offering disclosures regarding an offering of S-NFTs for a full description of their characteristics, including but not limited to economic rights, fungibility, purchase and trading restrictions and the underlying technology of each S-NFT offered. Investments in private securities are inherently risky, illiquid and subject to a total loss of capital.

Pialy Aditya is an employee of OpenDeal Inc. dba Republic, she is neither an associated person of OpenDeal Portal LLC nor a registered representative of OpenDeal Broker LLC. With regard to communications by an issuer to gauge interest in a potential securities offering pursuant to the Regulation CF exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, including opportunities to "reserve" securities as indications of interest in the potential offering, please note that pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding Rule 206 (i) that no money or other consideration is being solicited thereby, and if sent in response, will not be accepted, (ii) no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is filed and only through a registered intermediary's platform, (iii) any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the Form C is filed, and (iv) an indication of interest is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Crowdfunding securities investments are inherently risky and illiquid and may result in a total loss.

