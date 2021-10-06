Secretary of State: Some customers without appointments get prompt service

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the long waits at branch offices have been eliminated for thousands of people every day.

Benson provided an update on customer service efforts Wednesday, showing that 88% of branch office visits are scheduled in advance while the other 12% are walk-ups with no appointment.

She said more than 2,000 people on average come every day come to branch offices with no appointment and receive immediate service.

However, walk-up visitors with no appointment can be served immediately only if a representative in the office is available right away. Some walk-up visitors may have to wait until an employee is available or they can set an appointment time in-person at the office and return later.

Click here or call 1-888-SOS-MICH for information on scheduling a branch office appointment.

Benson received significant criticism from the Republican-led Legislature earlier this year over long waits for customers and her permanent switch to the appointment system, which eliminated the previous system of coming to an office and taking a number.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, state ID cards and vehicle registrations were extended while the office worked through a massive backlog of transactions caused by a months-long shutdown at all Secretary of State branch offices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Benson increased the number of appointments and allowed offices to remain open longer through September to catch up.

Fewer people are completing their transactions in a Secretary of State branch office. About 72% of transactions took place in a branch office in September 2018 but that has dropped to 43% in September 2021 as more people took advantage of online self-service kiosk options.

That means well over half of Secretary of State transactions last month were completed outside of branch offices.

The Secretary of State’s Office completed an technology upgrade in March, which added additional functionality and allows people to complete more transactions virtually. Since then, more than 140,000 people have renewed their driver’s license or state ID card outside an office.

