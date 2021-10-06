Advertisement

Sober October challenge discourages drinking alcohol to cope

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michiganders facing challenges this year in personal and professional lives, some find occasional drinking as a way to relax and unwind.

While there’s nothing wrong with a glass of wine, experts say moderate drinking -- one drink a day for women and two for men -- can take a toll on mental and physical health, especially if used to cope with different emotions or stress.

Anyone who is considering cutting back is invited to join the Sober October challenge, which been around since 2014.

Addiction specialist and certified life coach Adam Jablin talked the the challenge and ways it can benefit people who are facing struggles.

