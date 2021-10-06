Wellness Wednesday: Yoga helps improve mental health

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first week in October is National Mental Health Awareness Week.

Doctors say mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends or coworkers.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, mental illness is common in the U.S. Nearly 1 in 5 adults live with a mental health condition, which totals around 51.5 million people in 2019 alone.

Doctors say being educated on how to live with a mental illness and manage it is key.

A Harvard medical study finds that yoga is good for mental health by helping to reduce anxiety and depression, helping to improve mood and developing a sharper brain.

Jennifer Whipple with the Prana Yoga Studio demonstrated some yoga exercises and techniques.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.