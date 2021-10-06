Worker shortage strikes City of Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The widely reported worker shortage that has impacted many different industries has now made its way to Bay City and it has begun to impact the city’s operations.

Dana Muscott, city manager of Bay City, said that there are currently 47 job openings within the city. For reference, the city employs around 300 employees. She said most of these openings are temporary maintenance jobs within the department of public works.

“Where we’re seeing the struggle is it’s the temp jobs,” Muscott explained. “Jobs that we bring in to help us throughout the summer to cut grass, to empty trash cans, to pick up trash at the curbs, stuff like that.”

With this shortage of employees the city has had to make personnel changes and shift some from one department to another. Muscott said that day-to-day operations have been a struggle sometimes without these employees.

“This is the first time in my 32 years of local government that I’ve ever seen [this],” she said. “We just don’t get the job applicants.”

Trash pick-up service has been an area that has impacted. Muscott said that even with being down employees, trash pick-up service has never been missed.

“Remarkably, our employees are very helpful on coming from other departments and they’re cognizant of what the duties are at the city and we’re getting those jobs done,” she said.

The worker shortage has impacted some park maintenance around Bay City as well but Muscott said they are working as hard as they can to prevent any issues.

As winter approaches, there is some concern that the worker shortage could impact snow removal around the city. Muscott said she hopes that more people apply to these positions so there are not any problems when snow falls.

Muscott said they are working to spread the word about positions that are available within the city. Current job openings can be found here.

“We’re just going to continue to push that out on social media and just hopefully that word of mouth gets out,” Muscott said. “We do need help.”

