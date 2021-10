VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - ‘Tis the season for all things Pumpkin, including Vassar’s annual Pumpkin Roll.

Vassar City Manager Andrew Niedzinski talked about all of the fun planned for the event, which is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

The weekend also includes a chili cookoff and brunch before the Pumpkin Roll.

