5 Michigan residents make Forbes 400 list of richest Americans

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Five Michigan residents appear on the annual Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans.

Forbes released the list on Thursday, showing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remains the wealthiest American with a fortune estimated at over $200 billion. Business magnate Elon Musk was second with $190.5 billion, followed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $134.5 billion.

The richest man in Michigan is Quicken Loans founder Daniel Gilbert, who appears at No. 23 on the Forbes list with a fortune estimated at $30.9 billion. He also has significant real estate investments in Detroit and owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

The following Michiganders also appear on the list:

No. 42 -- Hank and Doug Meijer (listed together), heirs to retail giant Meijer Inc., with a fortune estimated at $16.9 billion.

No. 102 -- United Wholesale Mortgage Chairman, President and CEO Mat Ishbia with a fortune estimated at $8.3 billion.

No. 117 -- Ronda Styker, board member and heiress to medical equipment maker Stryker Inc., with a fortune estimated at $7.5 billion.

No. 253 -- Marian Ilitch, widow of Little Caesers Pizza founder Mike Ilitch, with a fortune estimated at $4.4 billion. She also owns Olympia Entertainment, which owns the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, along with major real estate holdings in Detroit.

Click here to see the entire Forbes list of wealthiest Americans.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.