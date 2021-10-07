Advertisement

Aaron's Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Aaron's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Aaron's, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/AARON'S, INC.)
Aaron's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Aaron's, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/AARON'S, INC.)
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results scheduled for release before the market opens on that day. Chief Executive Officer, Douglas A. Lindsay, and Chief Financial Officer, C. Kelly Wall, will host the call.

Aaron's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Aaron's, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/AARON'S, INC.)
Aaron's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Aaron's, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/AARON'S, INC.)

The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the Aaron's call.  For international participants the number is 1-929-526-1599. The call will also be accessible by visiting the company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-call-and-webcast-301395514.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September