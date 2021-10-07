Advertisement

AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for October 2021

Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for October 2021. The dividend is payable on November 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

AGNC's September 30, 2021 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's third quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for October 25, 2021.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-12-per-common-share-for-october-2021--301395613.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September