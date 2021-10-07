Bay City Central High School all clear after alleged threat

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City Department of Public Safety released an announcement via Facebook on Thursday regarding Bay City Central High School and an alleged threat.

Police said that they responded to the possible school shooting threats found on social media. After an investigation, authorities said that the threats had no connection to Bay City Central High School.

It is reported that classes resumed as usual on Thursday.

