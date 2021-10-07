Clio’s first female police chief steps down

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Clio’s police chief is stepping down next week after two years on the job.

Jamie Zecman was the city’s first female chief of police.

The Bay City native said that her last day will be next Thursday, Oct. 14. She said that her original goal was to gain professional development and said that it’s time to pursue a better opportunity.

Zecman also mentioned “false sexual assault allegations” saying the resignations of her and Detective Sergeant Cindy Herfert aren’t related to them.

