CMS Energy to Announce Third Quarter Results October 28

Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2021 third quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy's website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy's website in the "Investor Relations" section.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com. To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

