Flint’s Washington Elementary School set on fire again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire rips through an abandoned century old Flint elementary school.

While only parts of the brick exterior remains, memories of what was taught inside will live on for years for some of the neighbors.

The once stately Washington Elementary School is but a shell of it’s former glory. Very early Thursday morning, Flint fire crews respond to flames gutting the building.

Shut down since 2014, Washington Elementary has been targeted by arsonists on multiple occasions. This latest fire was left to burn due to deterioration over the years from previous fires that made the structure unstable.

Jaws of an excavator sent bricks tumbling to the ground to prevent further collapse.

That left a hole in the heart of former teacher’s aide Nancy Cowens.

“Almost makes you cry. Brings tears to your eyes because it’s really sad. I was hoping the city could do something with this building,” said Cowens.

Former students gathered to pay their last respects to what was once a community cornerstone for this east-side Flint neighborhood.

“Good old memories in that school. Good old memories with the teachers,” said Gerald Krajniak.

Others who knew the school well added that this may be the last time they see it standing.

“It was a good school. And now it’s probably gone for good now,” added Karen Neighbors.

Some even remembering their days spent at the school.

“A lot of fun ones - a lot of good ones - a lot of bad ones, you know,” commented Cameron Mataya.

Flint city fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire department or Flint police.

Flint Community Schools said that it’s working with the city to determine the next steps for the site once the fire is fully extinguished.

