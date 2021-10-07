Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We didn’t see much sunshine across Mid-Michigan Thursday, but temperatures managed to move up to around the 70-degree mark nonetheless.  Our “normal” high is now 64-degrees.  Scattered showers developed through the day, but quite a few of us haven’t seen anything yet.  The trend through the night will be for more rain to move into our area from the south.  This will draw warmer air into the state as well.  So lows early Friday morning will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s.

Periods of rain will be likely Friday, so keep your umbrella handy.  No one location will have rain all day long, but the threat of rain will stick with us throughout the day.  A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too, so locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out.  With southeasterly winds prevailing for the day, highs will once again surround the 70-degree mark despite the rain.  The areas of rain should diminish somewhat through Friday night.

The weekend isn’t shaping up too badly.  We may see some spotty showers Saturday, but nothing heavy.  We will also manage to squeeze in a little bit of sunshine during the day, so highs will move into the 70s.  Sunday will be a little bit brighter, and winds will be stronger, blowing in from the south-southwest.  This will allow temperatures to cruise through the 70s, with a few spots even touching 80.  On ABC12 News, we will tell you how long that summertime warmth will hang around. - JR

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Periods of Rain will Continue Through Friday...
JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report
WJRT October 7th, 2021 Morning Weather
Scattered rain develops
WJRT October 7th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT October 7th, 2021 Morning Weather
Rain will Move in From the South...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report