Leaf Home ™ Heads West to Denver with Safety Business

Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, is happy to announce its fourteenth office for Leaf Home Safety Solutions in Denver, Colorado. This marks the first location for the safety business in the western half of the U.S.—the company has had a presence in Colorado with its brand LeafFilter® Gutter Protection since 2017.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions offers direct-to-consumer, in-home accessibility products—including stair lifts, walk-in tubs, and low-entry showers. The company is looking forward to assisting customers in the Mile High City region, where nearly 3 million people reside.

"We're thrilled to be joining the Denver market with a focus on providing high-accessibility solutions that empower people in their homes," said Jeff Collignon, President of Leaf Home Safety Solutions. "We feel that everyone deserves to live comfortably wherever they choose, and our products allow people to enhance their residence to meet their needs."

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. The company strives to enable homeowners to access every room and level of their home with ease and confidence. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

To learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood, visit the website and schedule a free estimate.

About Leaf Home
Leaf Home is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, Leaf Home Water Solutions, and Leaf Home Enhancements. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: media@leafhome.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaf-home--heads-west-to-denver-with-safety-business-301394431.html

SOURCE Leaf Home

