Los Angeles Says: It Ain't Safe to Block Streets and Sidewalks!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) will hold an opposition rally in Los Angeles to demand that Governor Newsom STOP allowing alcohol to pour into the public right-of-way and VETO AB 61 and SB 314. Both bills are focused on expanding "sidewalk drinking" statewide. Charging Governing Under the Influence, CAPA reports that in 2018, Governor Newsom received $422,032 from the Beer, Wine and Liquor sector. The top contributors were: $58,400 from E & J Gallo (the largest wine company in the world), $47,000 from Anheuser Busch (the largest beer company in the world, headquartered in Belgium), and $34,500 from the Wine Institute, a corporate alcohol-funded front group.

California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) AlcoholPolicyAlliance.org (PRNewsfoto/Alcohol Justice)

Opponents contend that SB 314 and AB 61 will effectively compromise safety and pedestrian right-of-way in the City of Los Angeles. As all California communities continue to fight against COVID-19, those most disproportionately and socio-economically impacted are black, brown, and low-income. These so-called "business relief" bills provide no relief to them and prioritize business economic recovery over reducing California's annual catastrophe of alcohol-related harm. In passing the bills, the legislature completely disregarded their unintended consequences: high costs of implementation, lack of infrastructure, and loss of overriding local control of cities to implement safe street and sidewalk initiatives for residents and business alike.

Choosing public drinking over public health is a social justice issue for low-income and communities of color, pedestrians and drivers already severely compromised by heavy policing, lack of resources, and limited access to walkable and family-friendly city streets. In addition, promoting the need for non-union, low paying jobs for communities of color to justify alcohol deregulation co-opts social justice and equity to advance alcohol-related profits.

What: Opposition Rally & Call to Action

When: Thursday October 7, 2020, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Japanese American Museum, 100 N Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Who:

Why:

COVID regulatory relief measures were never meant to be made permanent or extended they were supposed to be temporary.

According to an August 2020 CDC report, both African-Americans and Latinx were at dramatically greater risk of trauma or stress disorders related to COVID-19. This has manifested in increased suicidal ideation and the initiation of or increase in substance use, as compared to other ethnic or racial groups.

Our communities are recovering from the most severe health crisis of our time, expansion of alcohol consumption should not be our priority.

California currently suffers over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths, 165,000 alcohol-related hospitalizations and $35 billion in related economic harm annually.

Problems from excessive alcohol consumption annually cost approximately $940 for every resident, or $2.44 for every drink. (CDC)

SB 314 would restrict use of what should be public space, it threatens to allow "party zones" of a type that have historically resulted in nuisance and license violations.

Expanding drinking into public areas such as sidewalks poses a threat to seniors and people with disabilities and threatens ADA compliance.

Many cities lack the capacity to implement expansion into public spaces, especially dense communities that rely heavily on public transportation and have narrow sidewalks and other infrastructure limitations.

ABC will not engage in enforcement because most of these requirements are essentially non-enforceable by the department.

With this event, CAPA is launching a public CALL to ACTION to demand that the Governor acknowledge that excessive alcohol use is No. 3 on the list of preventable causes of death in California and to VETO AB 61 and SB 314.

Take Action here: https://bit.ly/3oFz1uo or text PUBLICHEALTH to 313131 to tell Governor Newsom to choose PUBLIC HEALTH over industry profits and VETO AB 61 AND SB 314.

The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) unites diverse organizations and communities in California to protect health and safety, and prevent alcohol-related harm through statewide action.

CAPA Member Organizations

Alcohol Justice

Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California

ADAPP, Inc.

ADAPT San Ramon Valley

Bay Area Community Resources

Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

Best Start Metro Los Angeles

Best Start East LA

Best Start South East LA

Best Start El Monte/ South El Monte

CA Council on Alcohol Problems

Cambodian American Association of America

CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods

Center for Human Development

Center for Open Recovery

DogPAC of San Francisco

Dolores Huerta Foundation

Eden Youth & Family Center

Institute for Public Strategies

FASD Network of Southern CA

FreeMUNI – SF

Friday Night Live Partnership

Future Leaders of America

Koreatown Youth & Community Center

Laytonville Healthy Start

L.A. County Friday Night Live

L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance

L.A. County Office of Education

Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA

MFI Recovery Center

Mountain Communities Family Resource Center

National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse

National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County

Partnership for a Positive Pomona

Paso por Paso, Inc.

Project SAFER

Pueblo y Salud

Reach Out

San Marcos Prevention Coalition

San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition

SAY San Diego

Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition

South Orange County Coalition

Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.

The Wall Las Memorias Project

UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems

Women Against Gun Violence

Youth For Justice

For Information go to: https://alcoholpolicyalliance.org/ or https://alcoholjustice.org/

CONTACT: Mayra Jimenez 323 683-4687

Raul Verdugo 310 689-9401

Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Alcohol Policy Alliance