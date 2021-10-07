Advertisement

MDOT announces Bangor Township detour starting Friday

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Commuters beware... The Michigan Department Of Transportation is starting a new project Friday in Bangor Township.

M-247 between M-13 and Old Kawkalin Road will be closed to replace the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing.

M-247 will be detoured through M-13 and Wheeler Road. This work is part of a $210,000 dollar investment to replace railroad crossings in Saginaw and Bay counties.

This project is expected to end on Oct. 18.

To view a full map of Michigan’s road closures, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Saginaw school employees to work despite negotiated day off
Saginaw school employees to work despite negotiated day off
Benton Harbor experiencing early stages of a water crisis
MDOT announces road closures and detours in Bangor Township starting Friday
MDOT is starting a new project in Bangor Township on Friday
State urges residents of Benton Harbor top use bottled water after elevated levels of lead...
State urges residents of Benton Harbor to use bottled waters after elevated levels of lead found in water