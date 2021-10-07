MDOT announces Bangor Township detour starting Friday

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Commuters beware... The Michigan Department Of Transportation is starting a new project Friday in Bangor Township.

M-247 between M-13 and Old Kawkalin Road will be closed to replace the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing.

M-247 will be detoured through M-13 and Wheeler Road. This work is part of a $210,000 dollar investment to replace railroad crossings in Saginaw and Bay counties.

This project is expected to end on Oct. 18.

