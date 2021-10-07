Advertisement

Michigan man accused of shooting Ohio state trooper during overnight traffic stop

Robert Tramaine Hathorn is accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Robert Tramaine Hathorn is accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.(source: Michigan Department of Corrections)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio. (AP) - Police were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop in northwest Ohio.

Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the trooper’s gun and shot him, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the highway patrol said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst was shot near Findlay on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst was shot near Findlay on Wednesday, Oct. 6.(WTVG)

Police were seeking 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Hathorn. He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Hathorn was discharged from prison in April after serving several years for drug crimes and resisting, obstructing or assaulting police in Muskegon County.

Records show he has been in and out of prison since around 2000 for additional drug crimes, assault with a dangerous weapon and failure to register as a sex offender. They include a witness tampering charge from Washtenaw County.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press and WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Helaina Burt
Woman accused of threatening Genesee County Health Department sent to trial
Helaina Burt
Woman accused of threatening Genesee County Health Department sent to trial
Gov. Whitmer speaking in Detroit.
Whitmer announcing new initiative to get illegal guns off streets Thursday
Thompson Middle School
Saginaw school closed Thursday after bomb threat