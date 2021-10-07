Michigan man accused of shooting Ohio state trooper during overnight traffic stop

FINDLAY, Ohio. (AP) - Police were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop in northwest Ohio.

Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the trooper’s gun and shot him, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the highway patrol said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst was shot near Findlay on Wednesday, Oct. 6. (WTVG)

Police were seeking 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Hathorn. He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Hathorn was discharged from prison in April after serving several years for drug crimes and resisting, obstructing or assaulting police in Muskegon County.

Records show he has been in and out of prison since around 2000 for additional drug crimes, assault with a dangerous weapon and failure to register as a sex offender. They include a witness tampering charge from Washtenaw County.

