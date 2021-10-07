Michigan mobilizes effort to welcome 1,300 Afghan allies and refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Leaders in Michigan are continuing to prepare for the arrival of 1,300 allies and refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the U.S. military’s exit in August.

About 1,300 people fleeing the war-torn country are expected to resettle in Michigan soon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is working with state agencies and other resources to ease the Afghans’ transition to Michigan.

The Office of Global Michigan and Michigan Community Service Commission are looking for volunteers to welcome former Afghans. Anyone interested in helping with the effort can click here for a new website set up to list volunteer opportunities.

Volunteer help is needed from individuals, families, community teams, nonprofits and corporate groups. This website offers a simple survey to determine what skills and donations are available from Michiganders, which include remote volunteer assistance and additional financial resources.

“We urge everyone to join us in welcoming these Afghan families to Michigan and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed,” Whitmer said. “We will continue to embrace our duty to honor and protect these families as they flee from violence and political persecution.”

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is providing $500,000 for temporary housing for Afghans until resettlement agencies can obtain permanent housing.

Bethany Christian Services, Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, Samaritas, St. Vincent Catholic Charities and United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants - Dearborn are designated agencies to work on permanent living arrangements for Afghans in Michigan.

