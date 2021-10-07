New district map proposal could show little change Saginaw County residents

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -

Wednesday night, the state-appointed Saginaw County commission met for a final time to call a vote on four different redrawn maps.

Upon further observation two varying maps drawn were disqualified for not meeting parameters set in case law.

In a vote 4 to 1, the commission selected Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra’s proposed map. Chairperson for the Saginaw County Democratic Party Christine Maul noted Guerra’s proposal aligns closest to the current district map, making little change for residence.

“I have a whole different respect for the redistricting process after going through this because it is quite hard to put together a map that is fair and also keeps municipalities together but clerk Guerra was able to do that,” Maul said.

The redrawn maps reflect the recent census data which reveals a 5 percent decline of Saginaw County’s population.

Guerra adds while the population change will affect the drawing of the map, the commission worked to provide as much resemblance as possible.

“We really wanted to keep it as close to the previous map as it was to ensure voters that they would have that same representation the best we could,” Guerra said. “With that population change we could not make an exact same map and so changes did have to be made but we did our best to work together and show that everyone has fair representation.”

The commission will submit the proposed map to the Michigan Secretary of State this week and if approved with no apples within 30 days of that decision the new map will become law and take effect in November of 2022.

