Plexium to Present at the Solebury Trout/BMO Fall Private Company Showcase 2021

Published: Oct. 7, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc., (Plexium), a biotech company focused on discovering and developing protein degrading therapeutics directed towards historically challenging drug targets, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Solebury Trout/BMO Fall Private Company Showcase 2021.  The company will present on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at 9:40 am ET.

About Plexium

Plexium is a biotechnology company focused on the prospective discovery and rational design of monovalent targeted protein degraders to improve patient lives. The company's DELPhe platform is a proprietary drug discovery platform designed to identify novel small molecules that induce selective degradation of drug target proteins through E3 ligase mediated proteasomal degradation.  Plexium is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted protein degraders for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit https://plexium.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Plexium Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
amy@juniper-point.com 
858-366-3243

