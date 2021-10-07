Advertisement

Police find car possibly involved in Saginaw murder case

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A call for tips to help police track down a car that may have been involved in a Saginaw homicide has paid off.

Police say the car has been found, but investigators have not disclosed where they found it.

Authorities published a photo of the car out late Wednesday afternoon and a short time later were contacted by someone with knowledge of its whereabouts.

Police say the car was caught on surveillance video in the area of Burrows Street, where 22-year-old Azavien Claudio was found shot to death Sunday. The search for suspects continues.

