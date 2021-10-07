Porter Road reopens in Grand Blanc Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Finally some relief for Grand Blanc Township divers, Porter road has reopened.

The Genesee County Road Commission said that they think this could help with some of the other congestion issues happening around the area.

There are two major projects, both within a few miles of each other, but finally, some relief for drivers.

Genesee County Road Commission Construction Engineering Manager, Gerrad Godley, said that the department gets the recent frustrations about construction, but he’s hoping this may elevate some of the issues.

“There’s a lot of congestion around Grand Blanc right now, and this is just another area that held people up” he said.

Even though Porter Road has reopened, the biggest construction zone at Embury and Grand Blanc Roads remains closed.

It is close the being finished, but until that happens Godley said that people need to obey the detour signs.

“Reid road isn’t a primary road, so we don’t use that as a posted detour. We keep detours to primary roads,” he said.

Godley said that Reid road wasn’t chosen as the detour for a few reasons, and said that safety is the main one.

“We knew the congestion was already there at Reid and so we were trying to eliminate more traffic on that intersection. Just use the posted detour, that’s the safest route we can provide,” he said.

The roundabout at Embury and Grand Blanc roads is on track to be open in November.

The Genesee County Road Commission said that they’re also close to finishing the culvert on Belsay road north of Perry Road.

They said that should be open by the end of the month.

