Advertisement

Porter Road reopens in Grand Blanc Township

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Finally some relief for Grand Blanc Township divers, Porter road has reopened.

The Genesee County Road Commission said that they think this could help with some of the other congestion issues happening around the area.

There are two major projects, both within a few miles of each other, but finally, some relief for drivers.

Genesee County Road Commission Construction Engineering Manager, Gerrad Godley, said that the department gets the recent frustrations about construction, but he’s hoping this may elevate some of the issues.

“There’s a lot of congestion around Grand Blanc right now, and this is just another area that held people up” he said.

Even though Porter Road has reopened, the biggest construction zone at Embury and Grand Blanc Roads remains closed.

It is close the being finished, but until that happens Godley said that people need to obey the detour signs.

“Reid road isn’t a primary road, so we don’t use that as a posted detour. We keep detours to primary roads,” he said.

Godley said that Reid road wasn’t chosen as the detour for a few reasons, and said that safety is the main one.

“We knew the congestion was already there at Reid and so we were trying to eliminate more traffic on that intersection. Just use the posted detour, that’s the safest route we can provide,” he said.

The roundabout at Embury and Grand Blanc roads is on track to be open in November.

The Genesee County Road Commission said that they’re also close to finishing the culvert on Belsay road north of Perry Road.

They said that should be open by the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Lagging funds leaves Michigan’s aging infrastructure in critical need of funding
Lagging funds leaves Michigan’s aging infrastructure in critical need of funding
Bay City intersections changing to increase pedestrian safety
Intersection changes coming to improve pedestrian safety in Bay City
Construction on M-13 and M-84 signal improvement in Bay City start Monday
MDOT costs
MDOT construction cost index helps predict future project planning