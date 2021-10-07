Prevailing wage is back in Michigan after Whitmer reinstates the policy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Contractors working on state-funded projects in Michigan will be required to pay prevailing wages again.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday she is reinstating the practice over three years after the Michigan Legislature voted to repeal it. Prevailing wage policies generally lead to higher pay for construction workers.

Whitmer said the policy ensures that any construction worker on a state project receives a fair wage.

“By reinstating prevailing wage, we are ensuring working people can earn a decent standard of living, saving taxpayers money and time on crucial infrastructure projects, and offering Michigan a highly-trained workforce to rely on as we build up our roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, install high-speed internet, and more,” she said.

Michigan, which first passed a prevailing wage law in 1965, was among 24 states to repeal prevailing wage laws in June 2018. The measure came after a statewide petition drive on the issue.

Republicans at the time said prevailing wage costs taxpayers more when school construction and other government projects could be done for less money. Democrats, union contractors and others said the repeal initiative was an attack on workers.

The 2018 law removing prevailing wage requirements includes a clause allowing the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget to put it back in state contracts. Whitmer is exercising that clause now.

“The actions that have been taken today help to restore confidence by workers and employers alike,” said Steve Claywell, president of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council. “The restoring of prevailing wage provides a fair and equal bidding process allowing for highly trained men and women to be paid a good wage.”

