Saginaw school closed Thursday after bomb threat

Thompson Middle School
Thompson Middle School(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Students who attend a school in Saginaw got to sleep in Thursday after a bomb threat led to classes being canceled.

Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts a threat was received Wednesday night indicating that Thompson Middle School would be blown up.

Administrators worked with law enforcement officials overnight to search the building for anything out of the ordinary, but nothing significant was located. However the school will remain closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

An investigation continues into who called in the threat late Wednesday.

The closure only affects Thompson Middle School. All other Saginaw school buildings are planning to hold classes as scheduled on Thursday.

