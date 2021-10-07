Advertisement

Scam alert: Be wary of Christmas light drive-thru ads in Grand Blanc Township

Parks and Recreations Department is aware of several fake event listings and advertisements on Facebook
Christmas lights
Christmas lights
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Creasy Bicentennial Park will not be hosting a drive-thru Christmas lights display again this year, despite what you may see on Facebook.

The Grand Blanc Township Parks and Recreation Department says several fraudulent Facebook ads are circulating to drum up interest in the Christmas lights display, which will not take place this year. Instead, the township is bringing back its popular Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 3.

Township Parks Director Patrick Linihan said a fake event listing that appeared on Facebook last year has resurfaced, along with several other fraudulent advertisements not sanctioned by the township.

One of the ads appears to be from Bangladesh while another is requesting credit card information in exchange for a way to view the Christmas lights virtually.

Linihan said township officials have flagged the fraudulent ads to Facebook’s attention, but the social media giant hasn’t removed all of them yet.

He asked anyone who sees an ad circulating on Facebook for a Christmas lights drive-thru event to point out in the comments that it is fake.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Afghan refugees are seated as they are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in...
Michigan mobilizes effort to welcome 1,300 Afghan allies and refugees
Western Michigan University Broncos (WILX)
WMU loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement
Police found this car, which possibly was involved in recent homicide in Saginaw.
Police find car possibly involved in Saginaw murder case
Thompson Middle School in Saginaw
Thompson Middle School in Saginaw closed Thursday due to threat