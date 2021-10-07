Advertisement

Scattered rain develops

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system lifting up from the south will keep us under plenty of clouds today with scattered showers developing. Rain chances will continue overnight, tomorrow, and into Saturday morning before we dry out.

Highs today will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with overcast skies. Winds will be out of the E to SE at 5-10mph, remaining there tonight. Scattered rain develops later today and carries overnight with lows only in the low to mid 60s!

Temps tomorrow will be back to the lower 70s with a SE wind at 5-10mph. It’ll be a grey day with scattered showers, and possible storms, throughout the day.

Stray showers then linger into Saturday morning before we dry out for the afternoon. We’ll stay dry Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s before we’re even warmer Sunday and Monday.

