Schlissel says he can always teach after U-M presidency

By Associated Press and Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The president of the University of Michigan says he’ll return to teaching and research “if nothing more interesting comes along.”

Mark Schlissel spoke Thursday, two days after saying he would leave the presidency in 2023 after nine years. He noted that he’s a tenured member of the university faculty.

Schlissel described himself as “just an old biology professor” before his career took him to university leadership.

Schlissel is paid $927,000 a year. It is said that he will be paid his presidential salary for up to two years after June 2023, under an agreement with the Board of Regents. The university will also provide a lab and $2 million to get it running.

This comes after The Detroit Free Press reported that Schlissel and the board made a deal to end his contract early. He’s under contract through 2024.

Detractors have criticized his handling of sexual misconduct cases and the pandemic. The Board of Regents is said to be launching an immediate search for his replacement.

