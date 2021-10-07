Some Saginaw school employees told to work Friday, despite negotiated day off

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Thompson Middle School in Saginaw will be open tomorrow after a threat forced the closure of the building today.

In fact, all employees in the Saginaw School district have been told to report to work tomorrow, despite a scheduled day off for some workers, including security personnel.

Friday was to be a day off for about 150 employees, but today they were notified, they have to report to work.

Union leaders are encouraging them to show up, but they realize this is short notice and it may mean not everyone will be able to change plans.

Saginaw Police were paying a little more attention to Thompson Middle School today after someone threatened to blow up the school. The bomb squad was called, a suspicious package was found, but it didn’t pose a threat. The investigation continues. Classes will be in session tomorrow.

“Security is paramount,” says Clint Bryant, Labor Relations Specialist for Local SEIU 517M.

He has been concerned all week because members of the union, which represents about forty security personnel at the school district and more than one hundred paraprofessionals, had a scheduled day off Friday, tomorrow.

“District officials realized, this was an error,” says Bryant.

According to the union contract, security and paraprofessionals were to have the day off, but Bryant says that changed this morning.

“It was a negotiated day off that we had in our contract, and then we received an email notice today from the district there had been some miscommunication and needed all staff to report to work tomorrow,” says Bryant.

But he’s concerned everyone might not be able to change plans, that some may have made in August when the contract was agreed to.

“We are encouraging our folks to disregard their previous plans for doctors appointments, or other jobs, or family time, or travel to come to work on less than 24 hour notice,” says Bryant.

We did reach out to Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts, who wrote in an email that tomorrow is an official work day for those employees.

It’s not clear why they were notified of this change so late in the week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.