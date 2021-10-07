Advertisement

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter sent by lawyers for the former president.

The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress. The substance of the letter was described Thursday by a person who has seen it and who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the letter was not yet public.

Spokespeople for Trump did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The move sets the stage for a likely clash with House Democrats who are investigating the roles of Trump and his allies in the run-up to the riot, when thousands of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee, which was formed over the summer, last month issued subpoenas to Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff; Dan Scavino, the former deputy chief of staff for communications; Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official; and Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser.

Politico reported the existence of the letter earlier Thursday, the deadline the committee set for compliance.

It was not immediately clear how witnesses would respond to Trump’s decision to invoke executive privilege or what consequences that would face if they refuse to cooperate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

A spokesperson for the family of Timothy Simpkins spoke after the shooting at Timberview High...
Texas school shooting suspect's family claims he was bullied
Christmas lights
Scam alert: Be wary of Christmas light drive-thru ads in Grand Blanc Township
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Afghan refugees are seated as they are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in...
Michigan mobilizes effort to welcome 1,300 Afghan allies and refugees
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme