Whitmer announces $6.35 million investment to combat illegal guns and court backlog

GENESEE COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) - ”Every Michigander, no matter who they are, where they live deserves to feel free and safe, and are able to live their dream Michigan and American dream without being confronted by violence” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

To help make that happen, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the state, and in turn communities, need to address the issue of illegal guns on the streets.

A problem that Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said has been decades in the making.

“We absolutely have an illegal gun problem in Genesee County almost every criminal case involving a firearm involves a stolen illegal firearm,” said Leyton.

As part of the state’s $75 million MI Safe Communities package, the Governor announced Thursday, $6.35 million will be used to tackle the issue.

“It always helps when you have resources to stem the flow of illegal weapons into your community, six and a half million dollars is a lot of money, but it’s not a lot of money statewide when a lot of that money is going to go into trip to Detroit to Grand Rapids to Lansing to Saginaw to Flint. It’s a huge problem, it’s a lot bigger than six and a half million dollars it’s going to solve,” Leyton said.

Leyton also said that it doesn’t matter how much funding is allocated, the removal of illegal guns from Genesee County streets has to start in the communities.

“The real solution is community investment community policing community prosecution, were the neighborhood’s the folks who live in the neighborhoods, invest in getting rid of the gangsters in the gangbangers and the thugs and those folks who are perpetrating the violence,” Leyton said.

The funds would also increase the number of visiting judges with funding for prosecution and defense to tackle the backlog of criminal cases that has piled up during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.