Whitmer announcing new initiative to get illegal guns off streets Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to release new details about her $75 million crime prevention and policing strategy Thursday aimed at getting illegal guns off the street.

Whitmer said the plan is part of her MI Safe Communities proposal, which she announced in August. The announcement is planned Thursday during the 9 a.m. ribbon cutting for a new Michigan State Police facility in the Grand Rapids area.

The MI Safe Communities plan calls for spending part of Michigan’s remaining $7 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money on police agencies to improve training, collaboration and the court system. She also is proposing more holistic programs to prevent violence.

The $75 million spending plan is based on a three-pronged approach to preventing violent crimes:

The first approach involves investing more in police training programs at agencies across Michigan. Whitmer also wants to foster more collaboration between local police agencies in the state and specialty services offered by the Michigan State Police.

She also wants to help police get more illegal firearms off the streets. Whitmer proposed increasing the number of visiting judges in Michigan’s court system to deal with a backlog of cases that developed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The holistic approaches in Whitmer’s proposal include expanding opportunities for residents with education, jobs and justice programs. Whitmer wants to launch and continue violence prevention programs, including access to counseling, peer support, mediation and social services for hospital patients recovering from violent injuries. She hopes these programs will reduce incidents of retaliatory violence.

Whitmer said her administration worked with police officers, community leaders, faith leaders and families to develop the MI Safe Communities plan.

