Whitmer proposes spending $6.35 million to speed up court cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan courts were closed to most in-person hearings for several months during the coronavirus pandemic, creating a significant backlog of proceedings.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed spending $6.35 million from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief money to bring in more visiting judges, so cases requiring in-person proceedings can speed up their schedules. She said the plan will keep people safe and reduce crime.

The proposal, which was unveiled Thursday at the ribbon cutting for a new Michigan State Police facility in Grand Rapids, is part of Whitmer’s $75 million MI Safe Communities initiative.

“We have to work together to reduce crime and get illegal guns off the street because every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely,” Whitmer said. “As a former prosecutor, keeping families safe is a top priority.”

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack said courts across the state pivoted quickly to offering more remote and virtual hearings when COVID-19 was confirmed in Michigan back in March 2020. Trial courts have hosted nearly 4 million hours of remote hearings since April 2020.

However, McCormack said many criminal proceedings must be conducted in person by law, so courts are backed up across Michigan.

“Additional visiting judges will help tackle that backlog, resolve cases more quickly, and help keep our communities safe,” she said.

The MI Safe Communities plan calls for spending part of Michigan’s remaining $7 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money on police agencies to improve training, collaboration and the court system. She also is proposing more holistic programs to prevent violence.

The $75 million spending plan is based on a three-pronged approach to preventing violent crimes:

The first approach involves investing more in police training programs at agencies across Michigan. Whitmer also wants to foster more collaboration between local police agencies in the state and specialty services offered by the Michigan State Police.

She also wants to help police get more illegal firearms off the streets. Whitmer proposed increasing the number of visiting judges in Michigan’s court system to deal with a backlog of cases that developed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The holistic approaches in Whitmer’s proposal include expanding opportunities for residents with education, jobs and justice programs. Whitmer wants to launch and continue violence prevention programs, including access to counseling, peer support, mediation and social services for hospital patients recovering from violent injuries. She hopes these programs will reduce incidents of retaliatory violence.

Whitmer said her administration worked with police officers, community leaders, faith leaders and families to develop the MI Safe Communities plan.

