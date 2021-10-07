Advertisement

WMU loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement

Western Michigan University Broncos (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of athletes at Western Michigan University. They sued to be able to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination, citing religious reasons.

The appeals court declined to freeze a decision by a judge, who said the vaccine policy at WMU likely violates a constitutional right to follow a religion.

The appeals court says at least 16 athletes sought a vaccine exemption on religious grounds but were ignored or denied. WMU can require them to wear a mask or be regularly tested for COVID-19.

