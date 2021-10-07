Advertisement

Woman accused of threatening Genesee County Health Department sent to trial

Helaina Burt is facing up to 20 years in prison after alleged threats over school mask mandate
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc mother accused of threatening top Genesee County Health Department officials over a school mask mandate is heading to trial on three charges.

A Genesee County judge bound over 42-year-old Helaina Burt to trial after a preliminary hearing on one count of making a false report of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of a telecommunications service. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the terrorism charge.

Investigators say she threatened Genesee County Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert and Genesee County Health Department Deputy Director Kayleigh Blaney by phone in August.

The alleged threats came after the health department ordered all students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks in schools this fall. The order later was expanded to include everyone in pre-K through 12th grade in all Genesee County schools or educational settings.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Burt allegedly called an assistant to Hackert and Blaney, identifying herself as Rosa Parks. Burt allegedly told the assistant that she knows where they live and they better leave children alone or they would be killed.

In a statement, Burt’s attorney describes his client as an all American woman concerned about her her kindergartener’s well-being. He claimed that at no time in her phone call to the health department did she ever threaten anyone or discuss violence.

