Alzheimer’s Association hosting annual walks in Flint and Midland

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a national effort to join in the fight against a progressive disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in 600 communities across the nation every year.

Bay City hosted a walk last Saturday. Two more walks are scheduled in Flint and Midland on Oct. 9.

Abby Scherzer, the event coordinator for Midland, talked about the importance of the event and what participants can look forward to Saturday.

