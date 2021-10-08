Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association hosting annual walks in Flint and Midland

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a national effort to join in the fight against a progressive disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in 600 communities across the nation every year.

Bay City hosted a walk last Saturday. Two more walks are scheduled in Flint and Midland on Oct. 9.

Abby Scherzer, the event coordinator for Midland, talked about the importance of the event and what participants can look forward to Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Mayfair Bible Church in Flushing
Mayfair Bible Church in Flushing celebrates 75 years of service
Judy's School of Dance is located in Flushing.
Judy’s School of Dance in Flushing offers classes to children of all abilities
Carmen is available for adoption from Bay County Animal Services.
Fuzzy Friday: Carmen available for adoption from Bay County Animal Services
Vassar Theatre
12 in Your Town: Vassar Theatre shows movies in historic setting