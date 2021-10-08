Advertisement

Birch Run Premium Outlets brings in three new retailers and a haunted house

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Three new retailers and a haunted house are joining the lineup at Birch Run Premium Outlets.

Sleeping Tiger Imports opened a new store in September between Claire’s and the New Balance Factory Store. The new store offers a selection of furniture, collectibles, new age merchandise and incense.

The Direct Tools Factory Outlet opened in September next to Yankee Candle. The store offers brand name tools as new, blemished or factory reconditioned with manufacturer warranties.

Brands include Ryobi, Rigid and Hoover.

Both stores are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

AnMarie is joining the outlet mall in November with a wide selection of stylish, comfortable and affordable apparel. The store will offer misses, petites and women’s sizes when it opens between Pottery Barn and Skechers.

The mall has a seasonal haunted house attraction during the Halloween season. Hysteria Haunt provides a scary experience for anyone who dares enter.

The attraction is open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, along Oct. 28 and 31, for people age 12 or older. Admission is $20 per person.

