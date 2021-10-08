Detroit-area pastor accused of trying to kill Arenac County deputies with his vehicle

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County pastor is accused of trying to murder two Arenac County sheriff’s deputies by ramming his car into theirs.

The scary situation happened earlier this week just off I-75 at the Alger exit in Arenac County.

The pastor, who we’ve learned has had eight prior drinking and driving offenses, is in jail tonight facing up to life in prison if convicted.

The deputies were called to a convenience store for a suspicious situation involving a man in a car, but when they got there, they say the man would not cooperate, drove off, smashed into a building, and then into the deputies SUV.

The Arenac County deputies were called to the Forward’s Convenience Store near Alger at around one o’clock Wednesday morning where investigators say 57-year-old David Jones sat in his car.

“Not wanting to cooperate with the deputies who could tell he was intoxicated, refusing to roll down his window, refusing to do anything,” says Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre.

They say Jones then drove off, across the highway, into the parking lot of the store across the street, eventually ramming the backside of the business.

“Struck their building, turned his vehicle towards deputies, accelerated, smashing our patrol car, luckily our deputies were not injured.” says McIntyre.

Deputies had to break the windows on Jones’s car because he still refused to get out after the crash. Jones faces ten charges in all, including attempted murder.

“You turn your vehicle around and intentionally collide with a police vehicle, you are going to be charged with attempted murder on police,” McIntyre says.

Jones has told an attorney that he is a pastor and a website indicates he’s the pastor at the Hilton Oaks Baptist Church in Ferndale.

Court papers indicate he has previously been arrested eight times for drinking and driving offenses, his most recent in August in Oakland County. He is suspected of driving drunk in the Arenac County incident. McIntyre credits his deputies for possibly saving lives.

“Because if he enters the freeway, right there by the freeway or right on M-33, crosses that centerline, its likely a collision will occur that will kill somebody,” says McIntyre.

Court papers indicate Jones does not have an attorney. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. We could not reach the church where Jones is a pastor for comment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.