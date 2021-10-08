ESPN journalist gets Genesee County Prosecutor Leyton’s support to free grandfather from prison

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -”I think we’ve started convincing, different people to really look into the story,” said ESPN journalist and Flint native, Eric Woodyard.

In 1973, Eric Woodyard’s grandfather Horace Peterson, then just 20 years old and another man robbed a record store in Flint.

His accomplice shot and killed the clerk.

Even though Peterson didn’t pull the trigger, both men were convicted of felony murder and sentenced to life behind bars.

That’s where Peterson has remained for nearly 50 years. But there have been changes in the laws since then.

Woodyard has been on a mission, gathering signatures with a petition that he hopes will convince Governor Gretchen Whitmer to commute his grandfather’s sentence.

One of the people Woodyard already convinced to take a second look at his grandfather’s case, was Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

“Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton, he’s supporting us and I want to thank him and Mr. Potbury, his assistant, you know they’ve been believing in us believing in our story you know looking over all the facts to make sure that everything we’re saying is accurate as far as this case so you know we have the support of Mr. Leyton, you know, we’re very excited about that,” Woodyard said.

The law that sent Peterson and his co-defendant to prison for life was changed in the 1980s. But the ruling was not retroactive to previous cases. So prisoners sentenced to life for felony murder weren’t offered a chance for release.

Woodyard said that he is not giving up and will keep fighting until his grandfather is home.

“I think people are starting to really read into it and see the transcripts that my grandfather never had a gun, you never know Robert was going to occur. Yes, he went along with it, but his intent was never to kill anybody. He never even saw, you know Miss Laurie Snyder who lost her life in this process and I really want to highlight that because I’m not out here glorifying releasing you know somebody who if he actually did pull the script removed and committed murder he didn’t do it,” Woodyard said.

