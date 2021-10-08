Firefighter that rescued kitten from pipe in Saginaw later adopts it
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control had a very special adoption that they shared via Facebook on Friday.
The post recalls a Saginaw firefighter who rescued a kitten that was stuck deep in a pipe at 1:00 a.m. After climbing down 7 feet and then 10 feet through the pipes, he successfully saved the kitten.
Now, a few months later, that same firefighter and his family decided it was meant to be and adopted the kitten from the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.
