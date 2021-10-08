Advertisement

Firefighter that rescued kitten from pipe in Saginaw later adopts it

A Saginaw firefighter and his family adopt a kitten that he saved after it climbed down into a...
A Saginaw firefighter and his family adopt a kitten that he saved after it climbed down into a pipe a few months earlier(SOURCE: Saginaw County Animal Care and Control)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control had a very special adoption that they shared via Facebook on Friday.

The post recalls a Saginaw firefighter who rescued a kitten that was stuck deep in a pipe at 1:00 a.m. After climbing down 7 feet and then 10 feet through the pipes, he successfully saved the kitten.

Now, a few months later, that same firefighter and his family decided it was meant to be and adopted the kitten from the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

A very special adoption! Do you remember the Saginaw Fire Fighter that crawled down into a pipe 7 ft deep and over 10ft...

Posted by Saginaw County Animal Care & Control on Friday, October 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

In total, Michigan schools will receive $3,722,478,258 from the American Rescue Plan
Over $1 billion dollars of federal funding coming to Michigan schools
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer begins organizing 2022 re-election campaign
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wyatt Brown, right, 2-211th Army Regiment flight medic, and Sgt. Brandin...
Michigan National Guard launching electronic combat intelligence unit with 200 jobs
Mayfair Bible Church in Flushing
Mayfair Bible Church in Flushing celebrating 75 years of service