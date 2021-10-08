Advertisement

Flint Firebirds will have no COVID restrictions for their first home game of the season

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hockey is back! The Flint Firebirds open their season Saturday night.

This comes after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will not be required to wear a mask, but there will be bottles of hand sanitizer strategically located around restrooms and concession areas.

After 19 months without a home game, the Flint Firebirds are back and ready to hit the ice.

General Manager of the Dort Financial Center and Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey told ABC12 that it will pretty much be like it was before the pandemic hit.

“The health department or the state hasn’t put any restrictions on in the time being. But, we got a large spacious facility. So people have room to move around in the concourse,” he said.

Fans like Lauren Brock are gearing up after last year’s absence, and ready to welcome the team back.

“It’s great for Flint. It’s great for the area. I think everyone is looking forward, you know, something that brings us together. And we love the Firebirds, so we’re really excited to get back out and watch them play,” said Brock.

The positive economic impact will also be most welcome to both local merchants and the community in general.

Robert Perani of Perani’s Hockey World said that he is hopeful for a surge in sales as hockey season gets started.

“It’s going to help us in ways of, not just retail. Forget about the economic side of it right now. It’s actually just getting the kids and a full house for the community. Getting kids back in and excited about hockey,” said Perani.

Revenue losses were in the millions of dollars last year for the Dort with Flint Firebird ticket sales alone accounting for more than one and a half million dollars.

A statement from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office reads:

“The Firebirds organization has been committed to the enhancement toward revitalizing the city of Flint, and we appreciate them for being a part of the economic movement in our community.”

