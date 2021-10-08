Flint planning to name a street in honor of boxer Claressa Shields

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Claressa Shields is already a household name and soon a few homes could sit on a block named after the Olympic gold medalist.

Next week, the Flint City Council is expected to give the green light to name a city street after the hometown hero. It would happen on a portion of Spencer Street, where Shields grew up.

Some residents were concerned that addresses will change with the new signage, but all will remain the same since it’s a honorary sign. A different color sign will be placed above the existing street sign.

