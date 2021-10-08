Advertisement

Flint planning to name a street in honor of boxer Claressa Shields

Part of Spencer Street where the boxing champion grew up will get honorary signs
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Claressa Shields is already a household name and soon a few homes could sit on a block named after the Olympic gold medalist.

Next week, the Flint City Council is expected to give the green light to name a city street after the hometown hero. It would happen on a portion of Spencer Street, where Shields grew up.

Some residents were concerned that addresses will change with the new signage, but all will remain the same since it’s a honorary sign. A different color sign will be placed above the existing street sign.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Grand Blanc has a Christmas tree lighting every year.
Grand Blanc Township warns community of fake holiday event ads
Part of Spencer Street will receive an honorary name for boxing champion Claressa Shields, who...
Flint City Council planning to name a street in honor of Claressa Shields
Michigan is seeking volunteers to help resettle Afghan allies and refugees.
Michigan seeking volunteers to help resettle 1,300 Afghans
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back what she calls a "pro-worker" measure that requires...
Whitmer's 'pro-worker' measure may not benefit all workers